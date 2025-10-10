The Math Shows PRF Can Go To $50

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (Symbol: PRF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $49.54 per unit.

With PRF trading at a recent price near $45.17 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.68% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PRF's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT), and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP). Although BXMT has traded at a recent price of $17.97/share, the average analyst target is 14.08% higher at $20.50/share. Similarly, OUT has 12.00% upside from the recent share price of $17.41 if the average analyst target price of $19.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting CCEP to reach a target price of $97.73/share, which is 11.52% above the recent price of $87.63. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BXMT, OUT, and CCEP:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF PRF $45.17 $49.54 9.68% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc BXMT $17.97 $20.50 14.08% OUTFRONT Media Inc OUT $17.41 $19.50 12.00% Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc CCEP $87.63 $97.73 11.52%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

