The Math Shows PRF Can Go To $46

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (Symbol: PRF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $45.85 per unit.

With PRF trading at a recent price near $41.24 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.18% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PRF's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Cushman & Wakefield PLC (Symbol: CWK), JELD-WEN Holding Inc (Symbol: JELD), and Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF). Although CWK has traded at a recent price of $10.40/share, the average analyst target is 18.12% higher at $12.29/share. Similarly, JELD has 13.72% upside from the recent share price of $3.58 if the average analyst target price of $4.07/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting GEF to reach a target price of $70.75/share, which is 12.23% above the recent price of $63.04. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CWK, JELD, and GEF:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF PRF $41.24 $45.85 11.18% Cushman & Wakefield PLC CWK $10.40 $12.29 18.12% JELD-WEN Holding Inc JELD $3.58 $4.07 13.72% Greif Inc GEF $63.04 $70.75 12.23%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

