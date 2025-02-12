The Math Shows KOMP Can Go To $62

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (Symbol: KOMP), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $62.25 per unit.

With KOMP trading at a recent price near $53.17 per unit, that means that analysts see 17.08% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of KOMP's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Smith & Nephew plc (Symbol: SNN), Grifols SA, Barcelona (Symbol: GRFS), and Stevanato Group SpA (Symbol: STVN). Although SNN has traded at a recent price of $25.16/share, the average analyst target is 40.10% higher at $35.25/share. Similarly, GRFS has 34.91% upside from the recent share price of $7.19 if the average analyst target price of $9.70/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting STVN to reach a target price of $26.75/share, which is 34.02% above the recent price of $19.96. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SNN, GRFS, and STVN:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF KOMP $53.17 $62.25 17.08% Smith & Nephew plc SNN $25.16 $35.25 40.10% Grifols SA, Barcelona GRFS $7.19 $9.70 34.91% Stevanato Group SpA STVN $19.96 $26.75 34.02%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

