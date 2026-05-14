Materion (MTRN) Price Target Increased by 11.21% to 202.30

The average one-year price target for Materion (NYSE:MTRN) has been revised to $202.30 / share. This is an increase of 11.21% from the prior estimate of $181.90 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $236.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.15% from the latest reported closing price of $211.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Materion. This is an decrease of 188 owner(s) or 36.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTRN is 0.09%, an increase of 31.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.68% to 21,453K shares. The put/call ratio of MTRN is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,350K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 928K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 790K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,894K shares , representing a decrease of 139.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 59.22% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 530K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares , representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 0.23% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 521K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares , representing an increase of 29.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 45.11% over the last quarter.

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