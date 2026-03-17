Materion (MTRN) Moves 6.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Materion (MTRN) shares ended the last trading session 5.9% higher at $144.08. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 14.8% loss over the past four weeks.

The company reported a 7% increase in net sales to $1.79 billion in 2025. Value-added sales totaled $1.05 billion, marking a 4% organic rise excluding precision clad strip, driven by strong demand from semiconductor, energy, and data center markets. Adjusted EPS grew 2% year-over-year to $5.44 in 2025.



Supported by recent contract wins and favorable industry trends, MTRN anticipates solid sales growth across all three segments in 2026. Adjusted EPS is expected at $6.00–$6.50, implying roughly 15% growth at the midpoint.

This supplier of engineered materials to technology companies is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%. Revenues are expected to be $478.8 million, up 13.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Materion, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MTRN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Materion is a member of the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry. One other stock in the same industry, Ivanhoe Electric (IE), finished the last trading session 1.9% higher at $12.58. IE has returned -21.9% over the past month.

For Ivanhoe Electric, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -22.7% over the past month to -$0.27. This represents a change of -12.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Ivanhoe Electric currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Materion Corporation (MTRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.