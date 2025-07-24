MATERIALISE Earnings Results: $MTLS Reports Quarterly Earnings

MATERIALISE ($MTLS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.00 per share, missing estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $64,666,578, missing estimates of $68,340,000 by $-3,673,422.
MATERIALISE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of MATERIALISE stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROUBAIX CAPITAL, LLC added 393,909 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,938,032
- APERTURE INVESTORS, LLC removed 381,371 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,876,345
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 350,237 shares (+946586.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,723,166
- DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN added 315,447 shares (+20.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,551,999
- KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP added 305,000 shares (+169.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,500,600
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 275,496 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,355,440
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 268,463 shares (-76.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,320,837
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.