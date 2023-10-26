Materialise Appoints Brigitte De Vet-Veithen As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Materialise NV (MTLS) announced that the Board has appointed Brigitte de Vet-Veithen as Chief Executive Officer. Brigitte de Vet-Veithen will succeed Fried Vancraen. Vancraen will continue to represent Materialise as the new Chairman of the Board. In the new role, Vancraen will succeed Peter Leys. Leys will continue as a member of the Board. Also, co-founder Ingelaere will step back from her role as Executive Vice President and will focus on her activities as a Board member. The changes will become effective on January 1, 2024.

Before joining Materialise, de Vet-Veithen held various senior management roles at Johnson & Johnson.

Materialise noted that its Executive Committee will continue strategic and operational role under the new presidency of de Vet-Veithen.

