Match Group Names Sharmistha Dubey CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Match Group (MTCH) said Shar Dubey, who currently serves as the President, will be appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1. Mandy Ginsberg will be leaving the company and stepping down from the Board. Sharmistha Dubey was previously the Chief Operating Officer of the Tinder business.

Match Group has also named Gary Swidler as Chief Operating Officer, in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer. The company has also named Faye Iosotaluno as Chief Strategy Officer and Justine Sacco as Chief Communications Officer.

Match Group is a provider of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime.

