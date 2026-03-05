Match Group (MTCH) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Match Group (MTCH). Shares have added about 0.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Match Group due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Match Group Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Both Increased Y/Y

Match Group reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of 82 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.89%. The bottom line jumped 60.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Revenues of $914.3 million, up 2.1% year over year, but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.08%. On an FX-neutral basis, revenues increased 1% from the prior-year quarter to $895.5 million.



Direct revenues were $896.6 million, up 2% year over year, while indirect revenues increased to $17.6 million, an 8% rise from the year-ago quarter, driven primarily by the strength in third-party advertising business.



Top-line growth was driven by strength in Hinge. Hinge Direct revenues increased 27% year over year.

MTCH’s Quarterly Details

In the third quarter, the total number of payers decreased by 4.5% year over year to 14.5 million. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.78%.



Total revenues per payer (RPP) increased 6.9% year over year to $20.58. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.75%.



Direct revenues from Tinder were down 2.5% year over year (down 4% on an FX-neutral basis) to $490.6 million. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.57%.



Tinder RPP rose 4.7% year over year to $17.66, and Payers declined 6.9% year over year to 9.3 million.



Hinge revenues grew 27% year over year to $184.7 million (up 26% on an FX-neutral basis), with a 17% year-over-year increase in payers to 1.9 million and a 9% increase in RPP to $32.87.



Match Group Asia (MG Asia) direct revenues declined 4.3% year over year (down 4% on an FX-neutral basis) to $69.1 million. MG Asia encompasses the worldwide activities of the brands Pairs and Azar. Across MG Asia, Payers increased 6.3% year over year to 1.1 million, while RPP declined 10% to $20.73, partly reflecting the impact of Hakuna’s exit in mid-2024.



Evergreen and Emerging revenues declined 3.9% year over year (down 5% on an FX-neutral basis) to $152.2 million. This reflected a 13% drop in payers to 2.3 million, despite a 10.3% gain in RPP to $22.22.

Match Group’s Operating Details

Total operating costs and expenses (75.8% of revenues) increased 1.2% year over year to $692.9 million in the third quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA was $301.4 million, down 12% year over year, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 33%, which contracted 530 basis points.

MTCH’s Balance Sheet

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Match Group had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.1 billion compared with $340.4 million as of June 30, 2025.



The company reported long-term debt of $4.1 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, up from $3.5 billion reported as of June 30, 2025.



In the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, Match Group repurchased 3.7 million shares of common stock for $130 million.



In October, the company repurchased an additional 3 million shares of our common stock for $100 million. As of Oct. 31, 2025, $1.10 billion in aggregate value of shares of Match Group stock was available under the current share repurchase program.

MTCH’s Q4 & 2025 Guidance

Match Group expects fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $865-$875 million, suggesting 1-2% year-over-year growth. This range assumes a nearly 2.5-point year-over-year tailwind from FX.



Adjusted EBITDA of $350 to $355 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 9% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 41% at the midpoint of the ranges.



For 2025, the company expects free cash flow guidance to be $1.11 to $1.14 billion. Tax rate guidance is expected to be in the high teens.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 16.42% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Match Group has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Match Group has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Match Group belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Another stock from the same industry, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), has gained 9.8% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

Palantir Technologies reported revenues of $1.41 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +70%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares with $0.14 a year ago.

Palantir Technologies is expected to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +123.1%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +36.2%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) for Palantir Technologies. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.