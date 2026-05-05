Match Group, Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $166.83 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $117.57 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $863.93 million from $831.17 million last year.

Match Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $166.83 Mln. vs. $117.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $863.93 Mln vs. $831.17 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 850 M To $ 860 M

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