Match Group, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $160.74 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $136.46 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $914.27 million from $895.48 million last year.

Match Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $160.74 Mln. vs. $136.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $914.27 Mln vs. $895.48 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $865 - $875 Mln

