Match Group, Inc. Announces Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $209.649 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $158.296 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $878.006 million from $860.176 million last year.

Match Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $209.649 Mln. vs. $158.296 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $878.006 Mln vs. $860.176 Mln last year.

