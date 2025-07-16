Bitcoin Magazine



Matador Technologies Plans To Buy 6,000 Bitcoin by 2027

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MATA) has announced today it plans to acquire up to 6,000 Bitcoin by 2027, with an interim target of 1,000 BTC by 2026. The company currently holds 77.4 BTC and aims to become a top 20 corporate holder globally, with the objective to hold 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

Big news from Matador Technologies: our Board has green‑lit a long‑term Bitcoin treasury acquisition strategy, targeting 6,000 BTC by 2027, with an interim goal of 1,000 BTC by 2026—all firmly grounded in balance‑sheet prudence & discipline. — Matador Technologies (@buymatador) July 16, 2025

“Our business is structured around Bitcoin as a core asset,” said the CEO of Matador Technologies Deven Soni. “This approach extends beyond treasury management to include infrastructure and operational components aligned with the Bitcoin ecosystem. Execution is subject to financing, market conditions and regulatory approval.”

To fund this initiative, Matador has filed a CAD $900 million base shelf prospectus, allowing it to raise capital through equity, debt, or units, with pending regulatory approval. The entire fund will be used to purchase Bitcoin at an average price of CAD $151,659 per BTC, the company could acquire approximately 5,934 BTC. Combined with its current holdings of 77 BTC, this would total roughly 6,011 BTC, meeting its 2027 target.

“This filing is currently under review,” the press release stated. “If approved, the Shelf Prospectus will allow the company to issue equity, debt, or units at any time over a 25-month period, giving Matador the flexibility to raise capital in alignment with favorable market conditions.”

The company is exploring a range of funding strategies, including at-the-market (ATM) equity offerings, BTC backed credit facilities, convertible or structured financings, divestiture of non-core assets, and strategic acquisitions or partnerships that aim to boost BPS.

“Holding Bitcoin as a treasury asset allows us to align with a fixed-supply, globally accessible monetary network,” commented the Chief Visionary Officer of Matador Technologies Mark Moss. “Our future plans to accumulate Bitcoin are designed to establish long-term stability on our balance sheet while reducing exposure to inflationary risk. Execution is subject to financing, market conditions and regulatory approval.”

Matador’s Bitcoin strategy focuses on boosting Bitcoin per Share (BPS) through strategic accumulation, generating yield from BTC volatility, and launching Bitcoin-native financial products. It also supports the broader ecosystem through partnerships and global treasury investments, starting with its stake in HODL Systems (India).

