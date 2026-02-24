Matador Resources Company Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Matador Resources Company (MTDR) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $192.54 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $214.53 million, or $1.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Matador Resources Company reported adjusted earnings of $108.05 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 12.6% to $847.99 million from $970.36 million last year.

Matador Resources Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $192.54 Mln. vs. $214.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $1.71 last year. -Revenue: $847.99 Mln vs. $970.36 Mln last year.

