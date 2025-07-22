Matador Resources Company Bottom Line Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Matador Resources Company (MTDR) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $150.22 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $228.76 million, or $1.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Matador Resources Company reported adjusted earnings of $190.94 million or $1.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $895.31 million from $847.13 million last year.

Matador Resources Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $150.22 Mln. vs. $228.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue: $895.31 Mln vs. $847.13 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.