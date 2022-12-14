Master’s Programs In Journalism: Here’s What You Should Know

Whether you’re turning on the television, thumbing through a magazine or scrolling through social media on your phone, you see the work of journalists every day. Modern technology provides easy access to endless amounts of information, and journalists weed through this information to find the stories that inform and impact our society.

Master’s programs in journalism serve journalists who want to further their careers and professionals who want to pursue jobs in journalism after working in other fields. If you fall into either of these categories, a master’s in journalism might be for you.

What Is a Master’s in Journalism?

A master’s degree in journalism is a graduate degree that can help you increase your proficiency as a journalist through focused training in broadcast journalism, investigative reporting, digital journalism or other forms of journalism. When you earn a master’s degree in journalism, you learn how to refine your reporting skills and develop expertise in one of these areas of the profession.

If you already have an undergraduate degree in another field and are wondering how to become a journalist, earning a master’s degree in journalism helps you learn skills to build on your existing knowledge as you investigate, write and report compelling stories. The knowledge gained in this journalism degree program can help you become a better journalist with more specialized skills.

Master’s in Journalism Program Length

Most master’s in journalism programs involve between 33 and 50 credits, and you should plan to commit to about two years of full-time study. Some programs take a year or less. Part-time learners may need more than two years to earn their master’s degrees.

Areas of Specialization

Journalism master’s programs typically offer specializations. Since each program determines which specializations to offer, you should check with your prospective schools to see what is available before you enroll. Below are a few common specialization offerings for master’s degrees in journalism.

Arts and Culture

This specialization focuses on the arts in social and political contexts. Students in this track learn about tone of voice, imagery, scene-setting and how the arts represent cultural and historical aspects of our society. Choosing this concentration prepares you to write critical essays, reviews and news features relating to historical or cultural events and activities.

Business and Economics

This specialization concentrates on our national and global economies, the corporate world, financial markets, workers’ experiences and governmental policies as they relate to business. Choosing this concentration helps you develop an inquisitive perspective, equipping you to investigate stories, uncover financial crimes and understand how government policies affect businesses.

Digital Journalism

This specialization covers the technology and tools that journalists use in digital storytelling. Choosing this concentration prepares you to use mobile app development concepts, data-mining strategies, multimedia, photojournalism and other digital communication strategies as you write stories that appeal to readers through digital media.

Global Journalism

This specialization addresses how journalists can report effectively in a global environment. Global issues, such as human rights, war and peace, global terrorism, social movements and ethics, are at the forefront of many news stories. Choosing this concentration prepares you to develop and report stories from foreign countries on a global stage.

Admission Requirements

Different universities set different admission requirements, so check with your schools of interest to find out their specific requirements. Below are typical requirements for admission to a journalism master’s program.

Bachelor’s Degree

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution is a prerequisite to enrolling in a graduate program. While this doesn’t necessarily have to be a bachelor’s degree in journalism, some schools may require basic journalism or related coursework.

Minimum GPA

Universities typically require a minimum 3.0 GPA for admission to graduate programs. Check with your prospective university to verify its GPA requirements.

Other Admission Requirements

Depending on which program you choose, other requirements may include:

Resume or CV

Letters of recommendation

Transcripts for previous degrees or coursework

Statement of purpose

Writing samples

Proof of English proficiency

Accreditation

Accreditation verifies that an educational institution or program meets high standards in academic quality and accountability. The Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and the U.S. Department of Education oversee institutional accreditation, which applies to a college or university as a whole. Institutional accreditation is critical and can impact your eligibility for federal financial aid and even employment.

Individual journalism programs may be accredited as well, but programmatic accreditation is not as common as institutional accreditation. The Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications (ACEJMC) administers accreditation for journalism and mass communications programs. Currently, only 119 programs are accredited by ACEJMC. Though programmatic accreditation is not vital, it may help set you apart from other job candidates.

Common Courses for a Master’s in Journalism

Since each program is different, coursework may vary slightly among master’s programs in journalism. Below we list some courses that are common among graduate journalism programs.

Data Journalism

This course teaches students how to gather, analyze and interpret data when writing and reporting evidence-based stories.

Reporting the News

This course employs a workshop method to help learners develop reporting, researching, writing and editing skills.

Investigative Reporting

This course focuses on common techniques used to gather and analyze data from various sources, such as online databases, legal resources and government agencies.

Law and Ethics in American Journalism

This course covers topics related to ethical reporting, such as media bias, sensationalism, diversity, public perceptions, use of sources, integrity in reporting and scandals.

Why Pursue a Master’s Degree in Journalism?

Learn New Skills

As technology continues to change and improve, so does the field of journalism, and earning a master’s degree in journalism can help you learn new skills to advance your career. As you complete your coursework, you can build your knowledge to keep up with emerging technology such as social media platforms, data-driven journalism tools, broadcast media developments and podcasting.

Pivot From Another Field

If you already have a bachelor’s degree in a different field but you want to become a journalist, earning a master’s degree in journalism can help you launch your new career. For instance, if you already have a bachelor’s degree in economics, political science or finance, a master’s degree in journalism can help you learn the skills you need to report on financial, political or economic issues.

Focus on a Specialty

If you have an undergraduate degree and work experience in journalism, a master’s in journalism can help you hone your skills in a specific area of the discipline. A bachelor’s degree in journalism covers broader aspects of the journalism field, but if you want to learn more about a particular area of the profession, earning a master’s degree can help you.

Qualify to Teach at a College or University

If you’ve built a successful journalism career and you want to teach journalism students at the postsecondary level, earning a master’s degree in journalism may be an excellent choice. Some universities require faculty to hold doctoral degrees, but many accept master’s degrees in journalism when hiring journalism instructors.

Jobs for Master’s in Journalism Graduates

Communications Manager

Average Annual Salary: Around $70,000.

Job Description: Communications managers oversee internal and external communications for organizations or individual clients. They typically work with writers, marketing department staff, graphic designers and other staff members to promote an organization’s image.

Journalism or Communications Professor

Median Annual Salary: $77,560

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +7%

Job Description: Professors, also known as postsecondary teachers, provide instruction to students at the college level. These professionals create instructional plans and lessons, teach courses, advise students and work with other faculty and staff members to develop curricula. Journalism and communications professors teach subjects related to their areas of expertise.

Managing Editor

Average Annual Salary: Around $65,000.

Job Description: Managing editors typically oversee the publishing process for print or digital media. They may approve and assign story ideas, manage editorial content creation and oversee beat editors or copy editors.

Public Relations Manager

Median Annual Salary: $125,780

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +8%

Job Description: Public relations managers are responsible for developing strategic plans and creating advertising and promotional materials to promote the public image of their organizations or clients. These managers communicate with the media, the public, stakeholders and other audiences.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Graduate Journalism Programs

What can you do with a master’s in journalism?

With a master’s in journalism, you can work in a management or executive-level capacity in advertising, public relations, journalism, media relations or a related area. You may also choose to teach journalism at the postsecondary level.

How long does it take to earn a master’s degree in journalism?

It typically takes about two years to earn a master’s degree in journalism, and some programs offer accelerated paths that may be as short as one year or less. If you choose to study part time, the degree can take longer than two years.

Which degree is best for journalism?

If you are just starting in your journalism career, a bachelor’s degree in journalism is a great choice. If you already have an undergraduate degree and work experience in journalism or another field and you want to build or advance your journalism career, you might consider earning a master’s degree in journalism.

