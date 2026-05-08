Mastercraft Boat Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) reported fiscal third-quarter 2026 results that management said exceeded internal expectations, citing stronger operating execution, favorable product mix, and ongoing new product momentum as the company heads into the peak selling season. Executives also reiterated plans to close the proposed combination with Marine Products Corporation following shareholder meetings scheduled for May 12, 2026, subject to approvals and customary closing conditions.

Quarterly performance outpaced expectations

Chief Executive Officer Brad Nelson said the quarter’s performance was driven by “disciplined execution across the business and continued new product momentum,” adding that the company has focused on operational efficiencies, aligning production with demand, and innovation “that is resonating with customers and dealers.”

On the top line, Nelson said third-quarter net sales increased by $2.2 million, or 3%, year over year, while adjusted EBITDA rose by more than $3 million. He also pointed to a margin improvement of approximately 380 basis points.

Chief Financial Officer Scott Kent said net sales for the quarter were $78.2 million, up 3% from the prior year, primarily driven by “favorable model mix and options, pricing and discounts,” partially offset by lower volume consistent with the company’s planned second-half production cadence.

Kent reported gross margin of 25%, up 420 basis points year over year. He attributed the improvement to operating performance across both segments, pricing, and favorable options. Adjusted net income was $7.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared with $5.0 million, or $0.30 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.7 million versus $7.5 million in the prior-year period, with adjusted EBITDA margin increasing to 13.7% from 9.9%.

Dealer inventory, pipeline discipline, and market backdrop

Nelson said the company is maintaining “measured and flexible” wholesale plans as it prioritizes dealer health and pipeline discipline. He noted the company ended the quarter with a 28% year-over-year improvement in pipeline inventory levels, with inventory turns “better than pre-pandemic levels.”

At the same time, Nelson said “recent geopolitical and broader macroeconomic developments have weighed on consumer sentiment,” and he said the company is factoring that into its outlook. In the Q&A session, Nelson described the uncertainty as “more geopolitical in nature,” adding that the company has been “generally pleased with our outperformance at the retail level” and views the impact as temporary.

Asked about the relationship between wholesale and retail as dealer inventory normalizes, Kent said the company is not prepared to provide fiscal 2027 guidance, but indicated MasterCraft expects to end fiscal 2026 with wholesale “a little bit” below retail, largely because retail performed better than expected. He said the goal next year is to align wholesale and retail more closely, pending how the selling season concludes.

MasterCraft brand momentum and product lineup

Nelson highlighted encouraging spring boat show results that he said improved from the prior year, with “particularly strong results” at large shows in Salt Lake City, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Atlanta for the MasterCraft brand. He said feedback from dealers and consumers reflects the impact of premium product innovation and targeted regional commercial actions.

Nelson also discussed the reintroduction of the X23, which he said completes the next-generation X Series lineup, building on momentum from the flagship XStar. He said production is ramping as planned and that the X Series is expected to improve product mix sequentially in the fourth quarter.

Management also updated its assumptions for MasterCraft retail. Nelson said the company’s original expectation was for MasterCraft retail to be down approximately 5% to 10% for the year, but based on current momentum and year-to-date performance, the company now anticipates MasterCraft retail will be “roughly flat” compared with the prior year as it exits the fourth-quarter selling season. Kent added that most of the fourth-quarter wholesale tied to X Series products is “already retail sold,” which he said supports confidence in the retail outlook.

In response to questions about the strategy behind offering the X22, X23, and X24 in one-foot increments, Kent said dealers requested the return of the X23 and that the lineup helps capture incremental share. “Certain markets are better with a X23, certain markets are better with a X22, and some markets can sell the X24,” he said. Nelson added that the company is hearing the boats are winning on “design, performance and quality, and premium value,” and said MasterCraft is seeing broader momentum across product lines, not solely from new models.

Pontoons: competitive environment and stabilization focus

Nelson described the pontoon market as highly competitive, with elevated promotional activity and cautious retail behavior across the industry. He said the company is staying disciplined by aligning production with demand, supporting dealers through the selling season, and managing pipeline levels.

During Q&A, Nelson said the pontoon category “hasn’t really got going yet” given its seasonal nature and buyer profile, and he characterized fiscal 2026 as a “stabilization year” for the company amid macro pressure and a promotional environment “still elevated from traditional levels.” Kent said the pontoon segment’s year-to-date adjusted EBITDA increased by about $1.9 million on relatively flat wholesale, which he said reflects the stabilization plan “doing exactly what we wanted it to do.”

Expenses, balance sheet, and raised fiscal 2026 guidance

Kent said operating expenses were $28.8 million, up $9.2 million year over year, due to business development and advisory costs tied to the Marine Products transaction. In response to a question on G&A, Kent said about $8.4 million of the quarterly increase related to acquisition costs, and he also cited $200,000 of ERP implementation costs, along with timing-related items and a modest increase in sales and marketing.

The company ended the quarter with $84.6 million in cash and short-term investments and no debt, Kent said. He added that transaction costs have been “slightly higher than expected,” and while the company previously guided to a pro forma cash range of $40 million to $60 million after closing, MasterCraft now expects to finish fiscal 2026 “at or near the bottom” of that range. Kent also noted $75 million of revolver availability and said the company expects to remain fully funded with flexibility for strategic growth initiatives.

On input costs, Kent said petroleum-based materials such as resins, gels, and foam are a relatively small portion of the bill of materials and that implied increases are embedded in fourth-quarter and full-year guidance, but he said the impact is not significant. For aluminum-related tariffs, Kent said MasterCraft has been applying an invoice surcharge that is offsetting tariff costs on “an almost $1 for $1 basis.”

Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook (excluding any impact from the proposed Marine Products combination). Kent said the company now expects:

Consolidated net sales: $312 million

$312 million Adjusted EBITDA: $40 million

$40 million Adjusted earnings per share: $1.65

$1.65 Capital expenditures: approximately $8 million

Kent said the implied strength in the fourth quarter reflects the debut and launch of new products, which he said will support sequential mix improvements versus the third quarter.

On the pending Marine Products combination, Nelson said integration and synergy planning is progressing with detailed work streams in place, and the company expects to close “shortly thereafter” following the May 12 shareholder meeting, subject to approvals and conditions. Kent said the company is “more convicted” in the synergy numbers previously shared in the proxy materials and said combined company guidance is expected to be provided on the next quarterly call.

About Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance recreational powerboats. The company's portfolio includes the MasterCraft®, Aviara®, Crest® Classic and Supra® brands, each of which features multiple model lines tailored for activities such as wakeboarding, waterskiing, cruising and luxury day boating. MasterCraft oversees the full product lifecycle from hull design and propulsion engineering to interior appointments and final assembly.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, MasterCraft has built a reputation for innovation in hull design, ballast systems and tower architecture to enhance wake performance and ride quality.

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