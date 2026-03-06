Mastercard's Stablecoin Moment: SoFiUSD Gets Global Settlement Rails

Digital payments giant Mastercard Incorporated MA is pushing deeper into blockchain-powered finance through an expanded partnership with SoFi Technologies. The collaboration will enable SoFi’s fully reserved U.S. dollar stablecoin, SoFiUSD, to be used as a settlement option across MA’s global payments network — an initiative that could reshape how money moves across the card ecosystem.

The integration will enable issuers and acquirers to settle card transactions using SoFiUSD, which could lead to quicker and more flexible settlements compared to traditional banking methods. The development is particularly relevant for cross-border payments and B2B transfers, where settlement speed and liquidity often remain key friction points. By introducing a blockchain-based option, MA is signaling a willingness to bridge conventional payments infrastructure with emerging digital assets.

The initiative will also leverage the Mastercard Multi-Token Network, a platform designed to connect traditional fiat currencies with digital assets and tokenized deposits. Integrating SoFiUSD within this framework could enhance interoperability between legacy financial systems and blockchain infrastructure. For Mastercard, this strategy opens the door to the world of digital assets while keeping its well-established network at the heart of transaction processing and settlement flows.

As digital assets and tokenized dollars gain traction, Mastercard is positioning itself to capture transaction volumes tied to these emerging payment methods. If stablecoins continue gaining institutional acceptance, this integration could help strengthen the company’s transaction ecosystem while opening incremental revenue opportunities tied to next-generation settlement flows.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of MA’s competitors in the value-added services space include Visa Inc. V and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL.

Visa continues to expand its global digital payments footprint, leveraging tokenization, real-time settlement and partnerships with fintechs. V’s broad acceptance and scale support resilient revenue growth. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, its net revenues grew 15% year over year, along with 12% growth in cross-border volume.

PayPal is deepening its checkout and wallet ecosystem while expanding crypto and buy now, pay later offerings. PYPL’s strategic investments in Wallet and merchant solutions aim to sustain engagement and long-term transaction volume. Its total payment volume rose 9% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Mastercard’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, MA’s shares have declined 5.8% compared with the industry’s fall of 19.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, above the industry average of 18.54. MA carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s 2026 earnings implies 13.9% growth from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Mastercard currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

