Mastercard & Whistic Partner to Enhance Third-Party Risk Management

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently partnered with Whistic, launching a new product that combines MA’s RiskRecon capabilities and Whistic’s third-party risk management expertise. This move will benefit organizations, empowering them to achieve better risk outcomes by mitigating and managing third-party risk.

This move also bodes well for MA, as it will enhance its offerings in the value-added services and solutions segment. Net revenues in this segment rose 16.8% year over year in 2024. Clients can benefit from inside-out and outside-in risk assessments and act decisively to manage their cybersecurity risk. Investments in cybersecurity infrastructure are likely to help retain the company’s financial institution clients and poise the company well for the future. Given the increasing risk of cybercrimes, focusing on cybersecurity is a dire need.

Whistic’s AI-first security assessments, coupled with the RiskRecon scoring mechanism, would provide clients with a snapshot of their vendor risk. Customers can buy RiskRecon Assessments by Whistic from Mastercard and add their RiskRecon API key. They can instantly access RiskRecon ratings from vendor profiles within the Whistic Trust Catalog, allowing for swift and informed risk decisions. By integrating these ratings with Whistic’s AI-driven risk assessments, organizations can ensure continuous monitoring across their entire inventory.

Moves like this are likely to drive higher revenues through increased adoption of Mastercard’s value-added services and solutions. Management estimates adjusted net revenues to witness low-double-digit growth in 2025 from the 2024 figure.

MA’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Mastercard have gained 5.4% year to date compared with the industry’s 8.8% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are Sezzle Inc. SEZL, PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL and Remitly Global, Inc. RELY. Sezzle currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and PayPal Holdings and Remitly Global carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of Sezzle outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 142.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEZL’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 19.9% from the year-ago figure. The same for revenues implies growth of 30.4% from the prior-year tally. The consensus mark for SEZL’s 2025 earnings has moved 5.2% north in the past 30 days.

PayPal’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PYPL’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 8% from the year-ago figure. The same for revenues implies growth of 3.7% from the year-ago actual. The consensus mark for PYPL’s 2025 earnings has moved 2.2% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of Remitly Global outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 58.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RELY’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 115.8% from the year-ago figure. The same for revenues implies growth of 24% from the prior-year tally.

