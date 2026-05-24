Mastercard vs. Visa: Which Payments Giant Has the Edge?

Key Points

Visa currently generates more revenue than Mastercard and is the larger company among the payments duopoly.

Both companies have demonstrated an upward revenue trajectory in recent quarters, with stable quarter-over-quarter growth and occasional minor dips.

Investors should monitor the growth strategy of the two companies, as that could decide which stock creates greater long-term shareholder value.

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Mastercard: Sustaining Revenue Momentum

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) primarily generates revenue by processing, clearing, and settling digital transactions through its platform, while also providing cybersecurity and digital identity solutions to financial institutions and merchants globally.

It recently announced an acquisition agreement for stablecoin provider BVNK, and reported nearly 46% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Visa: Maintaining a Larger Revenue Base

Visa (NYSE:V) facilitates digital payments by operating VisaNet, a global transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement among consumers, merchants, and businesses.

It authorized a new share buyback program while completing a regional acquisition in Argentina and reported net income of 54% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue here refers to the data provider’s standardized income-statement revenue line item, which, for banks in this dataset, is defined as interest income plus non-interest income and is not net of interest expense, and tracking this figure is critical because it reveals the total money coming into a business before operating costs or taxes are subtracted.

Quarterly Revenue for Mastercard and Visa

Quarter (Period End) Mastercard Revenue Visa Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $7.0 billion $8.9 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $7.4 billion $9.6 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $7.5 billion $9.5 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $7.3 billion $9.6 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $8.1 billion $10.2 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $8.6 billion $10.7 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $8.8 billion $10.9 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $8.4 billion $11.2 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data as of May 19, 2026.

Foolish Take

When you look at Visa and Mastercard together, you’re comparing two well-established, asset-light duopolies that are benefiting immensely from the global secular shift away from cash and toward digital payments.

Both companies are growing revenue steadily and generating sky-high margins, with Mastercard doubling its revenue in five years while Visa coming a close second, growing its revenue by 90% during the same period. Visa has an enormous U.S. payment volume, while Mastercard has leaned more toward cross-border transactions.

Both companies, however, are aggressively investing in value-added services, including cybersecurity, fraud prevention, AI-driven data analytics, tokenization, and consulting, and are witnessing strong growth in the segment.

Given the similarities between their business models and growth catalysts, investors often own shares of both Visa and Mastercard rather than choosing between the two. The world is increasingly turning cashless, and as the global payments system expands, both Visa and Mastercard should be able to grow revenues and margins and expand their toll-like business.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.