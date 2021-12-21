Markets
Mastercard To Acquire McDonald's Dynamic Yield; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Mastercard (MA) agreed to acquire McDonald's (MCD) state-of-the-art personalization platform and decision engine company, Dynamic Yield. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of 2022. Upon close, current chief technology officer Ori Bauer will take the helm as CEO. Liad Agmon, current CEO, will stay on in an advisory capacity.

Dynamic Yield delivers individualized product recommendations, offers and content based on a range of factors, including past purchases, page views, time of day, current store traffic and trending products. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform uses advanced AI and other technologies to support 400+ brands across the retail, financial services, travel and restaurant industries, among others.

McDonald's purchased Dynamic Yield in 2019.

