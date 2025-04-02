Mastercard Teams Up With MoneyGram To Boost Digital Money Movement

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Inc. (MA), Wednesday announced a collaboration with MoneyGram, a financial technology company, to advance the digital money movement both domestically and internationally.

Under this partnership, MoneyGram customers can use any U.S.-issued Mastercard card to send funds cross-border to 38 eligible receiving markets. Also, the customers can receive money through nearly 10 billion endpoints worldwide.

This collaboration aims to offer speedy, convenient, safe, cost-effective, and accessible payment mode.

In the pre-market hours, MA's stock is trading at $544.03, down 0.82 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

