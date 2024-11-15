MasterCard price target raised to $567 from $533 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on MasterCard (MA) to $567 from $533 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said its investor day offered an affirmation of its attractive, durable growth profile with the building blocks to sustain double-digit trajectory through 2027.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.