MasterCard price target raised to $567 from $533 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on MasterCard (MA) to $567 from $533 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said its investor day offered an affirmation of its attractive, durable growth profile with the building blocks to sustain double-digit trajectory through 2027.
