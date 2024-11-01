MasterCard price target lowered to $580 from $593 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on MasterCard (MA) to $580 from $593 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The shares were down 3% post earnings as comments around a 2025 tax rate drag weighed on an “otherwise clean quarter” that included accelerating revenues, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Mastercard is seeing supportive pricing contributing to year-over-year yield improvements.
