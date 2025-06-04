Markets
Mastercard, PayPal Partner On One Credential

June 04, 2025 — 04:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mastercard said the company and PayPal are teaming up for Mastercard One Credential to offer shoppers more choice and control over how they check out. Whether shopping online or in store, shoppers will be able to use a single credential. Also, Mastercard and PayPal will have the opportunity to codevelop new features utilizing Mastercard's One Credential and bring these solutions to more consumers.

The company noted that One Credential can help PayPal users build healthier financial habits, as they progress from debit to structured credit, such as installments, on their path to credit worthiness.

