Mastercard Partners Alibaba.com to Launch a New Credit Card

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently partnered with Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s BABA business-to-business e-commerce platform Alibaba.com and the renowned fintech innovator, Cardless, to introduce a co-branded credit card. This card is branded as Alibaba.com Business Edge Credit Card. People will be able to apply for the card later this year. The credit card will carry an annual fee of $199.

The new credit card is designed to benefit small business owners for domestic and cross-border purchases via Alibaba.com. Buyers can reap rewards through cashback or special financing terms. The card offers a compelling rewards structure like a 3% cashback on Alibaba.com or 60-day interest-free payment terms for annual purchases up to $40,000, and 2% cashback on other business expenses like advertising and dining, outside the platform. For all other purchases, cardholders earn 1% cashback. This rewards program is designed to incentivize spending and drive higher transaction volumes.

Cardholders will also enjoy Mastercard World Elite perks, including enhanced cybersecurity protection and productivity tools. Daily task assistants, payroll management tools and enhanced savings are expected to benefit small business owners and attract new customers for Mastercard. The card features 90-day order protection through Alibaba.com’s Trade Assurance service, adding another layer of value for businesses.

Higher usage of the card due to the new features is expected to boost net revenues that MA derives from its payment network by charging fees to customers based on the gross dollar volume of the cards. Payment network net revenues improved 7% year over year in the second quarter. Mastercard seems to intensify its focus on growing through partnerships to unveil new card offerings.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 11.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 8.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MA's Zacks Rank

MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

