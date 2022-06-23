Mastercard (MA), Spire Tie Up to Ease Financial Management

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently collaborated with the Open Banking services provider of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) — Spire in a bid to combine the latter’s “Ingage” platform with MA's Merchant Identifier solution for improved digital banking user experiences in the region.

Upon integration of Mastercard’s Merchant Identifier solution with Spire “Ingage,” which is an AI-equipped financial wellbeing platform, real-time merchant data across diversified categories recognized by both banks and customers will be offered. With customers gaining a seamless and comprehensive understanding of their banking transactional details via the latest integration, banks might save a lot of time due to reduced need to verify statements as a result of minimal inquiries put forward by customers.

Mastercard seems to have made a prudent choice by selecting Spire to make digital banking hassle-free for 65 million GCC consumers. This is because Spire is focused on easing the management of consumer finances and facilitating seamless decision-making through personalized financial services and insights suite to retail banking customers. Mastercard and Spire share the mutual endeavor of enhancing financial management by consumers and hence joined forces.

Apart from strengthening its presence across the GCC, the latest initiative also highlights two other notable targets of Mastercard. The first one is to bring more people and businesses under the ambit of a booming digital economy in order to stay abreast with the trend. Meanwhile, the second endeavor is to expand its presence across the rapidly growing Open Banking space.

Mastercard is committed to its strategy of collaborating with well-renowned organizations and undertaking significant investments to drive digitization across the globe. Meanwhile, MA makes continuous efforts to encourage more individuals and businesses to seamlessly embrace Open Banking payments, owing to the numerous benefits offered by it in the form of a varied set of choices, enhanced services and seamless outcomes. Mastercard already boasts of a robust presence in the Open Banking market, and the technology leader in the global payments industry resorts to continuous efforts to sustain its position in the space.

As a testament to the same, Mastercard acquired the leading European Open Banking technology provider Aiia last year. Aiia, a Mastercard company now, powered the innovative Open Banking payments feature called Pay by link, which MA launched in June 2022. The feature is already available across the Nordics and is projected to reach entire Europe through 2022. Apart from the buyout of Aiia, Mastercard acquired Finicity in 2020, which connects users' bank accounts with other payment apps.

