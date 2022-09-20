Mastercard (MA) Partners With Netcetera for Faster Payments

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently welcomed the global software company, Netcetera, as its Digital First partner. The move is expected to expedite the digital transformation in its payment process and banking. Clients using their services will likely be able to offer seamless digital services to their consumers.

MA’s global partner network, Engage, provides clients with a vast network of technology and fintech partners, which deploy solutions from Digital First. Coupled with these solutions, Netcetera’s secured payment products will likely enrich consumers’ digital payment experience. Their services will allow clients to quickly launch their products.

The latest move is expected to strengthen the partnership between these companies. Mastercard and Netcetera launched a 3DS PSD2 testing platform in 2020, which benefited merchants. Last year, the companies added the testing platform for issuers.

Netcetera has a significant presence in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. It will benefit Mastercard’s business to expedite its shift to the digital mode. MA resorts to partnerships for bolstering its capabilities and global presence. It actively makes digital transformation efforts globally on the back of its enhanced digital capabilities, developed through tie-ups and significant investments.

Such deals are expected to boost MA’s income opportunity. Its 2022 net revenues are projected to register low-end of high-teens growth compared with the 2021 figure. Meanwhile, its 2022 operating expenses are anticipated to see low-end of low double-digit growth from the 2021 figure.

Price Movements

Shares of Mastercard have declined 7.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 29% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Mastercard currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services space are Marqeta, Inc. MQ, PaySign, Inc. PAYS and International Money Express, Inc. IMXI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Headquartered in Oakland, CA, Marqeta provides card issuing and transaction processing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MQ’s 2022 bottom line indicates 13.3% year-over-year growth.

Based in Henderson, NV, PaySign offers prepaid card products and processing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAYS’s 2022 earnings indicates 280% year-over-year growth.

Miami-based International Money Express works as a money remittance services company globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMXI’s 2022 bottom line indicates 18.4% year-over-year growth.



