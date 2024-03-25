Mastercard (MA), ING Enhance User Experience With Click to Pay

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently announced its partnership with a global financial institution, ING, in a bid to enhance the online payment experience for customers through Click to Pay. This feature is currently available on ING’s website, and MA has plans to expand it in other European countries by 2024-end.

The solution has been devised with the power of EMV Secure Remote Commerce industry standard and Mastercard’s security capabilities. Hence, it offers an enhanced payment technology that assures a seamless and safe checkout experience for ING customers. The embedded nature of the solution ensures the completion of the checkout process with the help of a few buttons and minor disruptions. Through this partnership, MA is expected to gain from improved transaction volume, leading to increased top line in the future.

Customers can benefit from improved security while avoiding the need to input payment details. MA’s Click to Pay has debuted in three dozen markets and has a huge opportunity for growth. As of now, 33% of online transactions are being done through manual entry of cards or other details. Per Mastercard, Click to Pay reduces checkout time by 50%, and hence, greater adoption by merchants will lead to increased transactions. More than 25% of transactions made in e-commerce are tokenized, and MA expects to see more innovation in this space.

This move reflects the expansion of the global reach of Click to Pay by the tech giant. The solution was launched across South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait as well. The benefits of the solution are likely to reach more markets in the days ahead.

Other Business Service Players

Some other stocks in the Business Services space are Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. BFH, Envestnet, Inc. ENV and Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS.

The bottom line of Bread Financial outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 189%.Bread Financial stands to gain from solid consumer spending, credit sales performance, strategic investments and a robust capital position.

Envestnet’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.7%.The company’s business model ensures solid asset-based and subscription-based recurring revenue-generation capacity. Several trends are creating significant market opportunities for Envestnet’s technology-enabled solutions and services.

The bottom line of Fidelity National outpaced estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed twice.The company is well-poised to grow on the back of its Future Forward initiative, rising demand for digital payment solutions, a healthy product portfolio and modernization efforts. The growing global e-commerce market holds tremendous opportunity for the company.

