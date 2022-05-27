Mastercard (MA) Eyes Southeast Asia, LatAm Expansion for Growth

Mastercard Incorporated MA foresees tremendous growth opportunities from its Southeast Asia and Latin America (LatAm) operations, per Reuters. The co-president of International Markets, Ling Hai, highlighted MA’s prospects in these emerging regions at the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

Mastercard’s withdrawal from Russia left a void in its revenue generation. The Russia-Ukraine conflict affected this leading global payment solutions facilitator as it generated about 4% and 2% of its total revenues from these zones, respectively. Also, the ban from the Indian government in 2021 on issuing new cards due to non-compliance with some local rules barred MA from expanding its presence in a growing economy. MA is working with the Indian administration and the Reserve Bank of India to find a solution fast. MA still views India as a key growth area, where it has invested $2 billion since 2014.

In the meantime, Mastercard’s focus on the Southeast Asia and Latin America markets is expected to intensify. Some of its recent deals underpin this intent. MA joined forces with Asia’s well-established financial services group DBS Bank and merchant commerce platform Pine Labs to unveil the “Mastercard Installments with Pine Labs” program.

This March, Mastercard joined forces with Mexico’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform Aplazo to introduce an innovative virtual card solution coupled with BNPL facility across Latin America for the first time.

The supply chains moving away from China created great opportunities for the Southeast Asian countries. The advantages of demographics and rapid digitization are playing major roles in accelerating growth in these regions. With its expanding footprint, Mastercard can witness ballooning revenues from this area. This is also in line with MA’s aim to bring one billion people under the ambit of the digital economy by 2025.

Mastercard is complementing its geographical diversification efforts with product variation. It is bringing different types of payment options to the markets and encouraging innovation. MA’s focus on high growth areas like retail, telecom, business-to-business payments, etc. is expected to augur well for the long term.

