Mastercard (MA), EagleLion to Boost Digital Payments in Ethiopia

Mastercard Incorporated MA joined forces with a prominent financial solution provider in Ethiopia, EagleLion System Technology, in a bid to provide enhanced access to innovative digital payment solutions for local businesses and consumers of the country. The tie-up will also pave the way for efficient cashless transactions related to public services payments and collection of taxes, in line with the modernization goals of the country’s government.

The collaboration involves the integration of the digital financial solutions expertise of EagleLion with Mastercard Gateway’s advanced payment technology. This, in turn, will result in the formation of enhanced payment solutions through which local merchants and consumers can accept as well as make digital payments.

The solutions will provide some added advantages, such as safe, quicker and hassle-free digital payments for individuals and businesses. The component of security will take care of shielding consumer credentials from sophisticated forms of fraud, thereby infusing a greater peace of mind for merchants and consumers.

The recent move bears testament to Mastercard’s digital transformation efforts in Ethiopia. This time, Mastercard has selected EagleLion as its partner to complement the mutual motive of transforming the digital payments landscape of Ethiopia. This regional partner, which has strong roots throughout Ethiopia, will equip Mastercard to gain an in-depth understanding of the particular market.

Also, the latest partnership seems to be a time-opportune move since businesses in Ethiopia presently grapple with limited access to safe and efficient digital payment solutions and have to depend primarily on cash transactions.

Initiatives similar to the latest one are likely to strengthen Mastercard’s footprint across Ethiopia. This endeavor forms part of the tech giant’s broader motive to occupy a significant share of the digital payments market in Africa. The continent continues to witness a flourishing digital economy, attributable to increased Internet usage, a rapidly growing young population and higher usage of smartphones. Therefore, MA resorts to tie-ups with regional financial institutions and government departments of various African countries.

In May 2024, Mastercard and the Cooperative Bank of Oromia introduced the Coopbank Prepaid Mastercard as well as launched Community Pass technology across Ethiopia, to enable the country’s smallholder farmers to be part of the digital economy. As another means to digitally benefit the African farmers, MA recently collaborated with the African Development Bank Group to launch an initiative, under which a pilot program is expected to be launched this year for providing digital identities to 3 million farmers in Kenya, Tanzania and Nigeria.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 20.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 18.8% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

