Mastercard (MA), Ajman Bank Float Touch Card for Vision Impaired

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently announced that the company has joined forces with Ajman Bank of the United Arab Emirates to launch a payment card for blind and partially sighted customers. The inclusive move is in line with Mastercard’s plan to expedite the shift to digital forms of payment. Its ongoing initiatives, including digital strategy and continued widening of geographic footprint, are commendable.

To help visually impaired customers quickly determine the type of card they are holding, MA is launching Mastercard Touch Card in collaboration with Ajman Bank. It is the first of its kind and is expected to be deployed at scale. The innovative solution is expected to help customers at point-of-sale terminals and ATMs with three inbuilt distinct notches at the side.

The company has been making significant progress in its digital strategy and continuously investing in technology to capitalize on the growing demand for digital payments. Some of the company’s digital innovations are MasterPass, an investment in tokenization technology with its Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES), which supports contactless payments and Digital Secure Remote Payments.

The company also has a solution named Mastercard Identity Check globally, which uses data-rich EMV 3D secure authentication standards and applies AI and behavioral biometric capabilities to verify the consumer with a single touch or click. Also, it launched Cloud Tap on Phone, which will allow merchants of any size to accept contactless payments quickly and easily through a range of devices including mobile phones. The company aims to bring one billion people under the ambit of the digital economy by 2025.

