Mastercard Launches Move Commercial Payments For Real-Time Cross-Border Transactions

October 20, 2024 — 09:21 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Mastercard (MA) has introduced a new product, Mastercard Move Commercial Payments, designed to enable banks to facilitate near real-time, predictable, and transparent commercial cross-border payments.

Mastercard's Move Commercial Payments enables near real-time payments available around the clock, helping banks transform corporate trade payments and enhance intra- and inter-company treasury flows where working capital efficiency is essential.

The product offers flexible settlement options, allowing banks to optimize liquidity without affecting foreign exchange and deposit-related revenues. Additionally, it includes a multilateral arrangement to reduce counterparty risk and ensure certainty in end-to-end transaction clearing in near real-time.

