News & Insights

Markets
MA

Mastercard Launches Business Builder Program To Support Creator Economy

February 20, 2025 — 09:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Inc. (MA), Thursday announced that it has introduced its Business Builder debit and credit card products to support creators in transforming their passions into entrepreneurial ventures.

Recognizing financial challenges like rising costs and inconsistent income, Mastercard's Business Builder program offers tailored solutions, including business management tools, cybersecurity protection, and credit-building insights.

The company has also launched a catalyst program providing education, mentorship, and access to business tools.

MA is currently trading pre-market at $567.00, down 0.26 percent or $1.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.