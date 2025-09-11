Mastercard Launches AI-Powered Tools to Shape the Future of Commerce

In the effort to establish international standards for agentic payments, Mastercard Incorporated MA is further advancing into the future of AI-driven commerce through the introduction of new tools, expanding partnerships and increased consulting services. The company is positioning itself as a leader in developing and providing secure and smarter AI-powered shopping experiences.

In the holiday season, all U.S. Mastercard cardholders will be able to use Mastercard Agent Pay, with a global launch set to follow. Additionally, Citi and U.S. Bank Mastercard cardholders will be the first to have the chance to experience AI-enabled shopping. MA aims to develop a reliable infrastructure for intelligent commerce, enabling AI agents to act on behalf of its users with precision, transparency and trustworthiness.

To support developers and businesses, the company launched a set of new tools. The Agent Toolkit, which allows AI assistance and agentic tools to easily access and understand MA’s API documentation through the Model Context Protocol server. This helps in integration with platforms like GitHub Copilot, Cursor and Claude, making its API easier to discover and embed in an agentic workflow. Along with this launch, MA is offering Insight Tokens, which allow consumers to share permissioned insights for a more tailored shopping experience. Also, it launched Agentic Consultancy Services to help businesses create a cutting-edge payment experience. The company also unveils Agent Sign-Up.

Mastercard partners with Stripe, Google, Antom and the FIDO Alliance to develop a secure and interoperable payments ecosystem that boosts transparency and trust in AI-driven payments. Partnerships like these could speed up the adoption of agentic commerce and open new channels for transaction growth.

With these initiatives, MA is taking a proactive approach in shaping the future of payments powered by AI. With its vast resources and commitment to security, the company is laying the foundation for a smarter and safer commerce experience, all while aiming to provide long-term value in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

MA’s Price Performance

Year to date, MA shares have gained 10.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 1.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the business services space are OppFi Inc. OPFI, Green Dot Corporation GDOT and The Brink's Company BCO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OppFi’s current-year earnings of $1.42 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. OppFi beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 54.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $588.9 million, implying 12% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Green Dot’s current-year earnings of $1.35 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Green Dot beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 42.1%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, implying 20.3% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brink’s Company’s current-year earnings of $7.95 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Brink’s Company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 15.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $5.2 billion, suggesting 4.3% year-over-year growth.

