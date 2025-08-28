Mastercard, Infosys Collaborate To Scale Cross-border Payments

(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY), Thursday announced a strategic collaboration with Mastercard to offer financial institutions enhanced access to Mastercard Move, its portfolio of money movement capabilities.

The solution's seamless integration with Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, will play a key role in creating an efficient pathway for financial institutions to access Mastercard Move's cross-border capabilities in a fraction of the typical implementation time and without the intensive resourcing traditionally needed for integration projects.

Pratik Khowala, EVP and Global Head of Transfer Solutions, Mastercard, said, "Through Mastercard Move's cutting-edge solutions, we empower individuals and organizations to move money quickly and securely across borders. The strategic collaboration with Infosys provides financial institutions with easy access to these capabilities, enabling them to facilitate fast, secure and reliable cross-border payments for their customers while enhancing control of risk, operations, costs and liquidity for themselves. Together with Infosys, we're helping financial institutions deliver the seamless digital payments experiences today's customers expect."

