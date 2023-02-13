Mastercard Foundation Cuts Stake in Mastercard (MA)

Fintel reports that Mastercard Foundation has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 101.86MM shares of Mastercard Inc (MA). This represents 10.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 105.40MM shares and 10.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.03% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mastercard is $432.98. The forecasts range from a low of $363.60 to a high of $495.60. The average price target represents an increase of 18.03% from its latest reported closing price of $366.83.

The projected annual revenue for Mastercard is $25,812MM, an increase of 16.08%. The projected annual EPS is $12.52, an increase of 22.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastercard. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MA is 1.13%, an increase of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 846,046K shares. The put/call ratio of MA is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,746K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,573K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 5.42% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24,780K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,909K shares, representing a decrease of 8.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 51.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,342K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,008K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 5.16% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 17,168K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,672K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 84.31% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 16,819K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,276K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Mastercard Declares $0.57 Dividend

On December 6, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 6, 2023 received the payment on February 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

At the current share price of $366.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.62%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.53%, the lowest has been 0.45%, and the highest has been 0.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Mastercard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Its mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, its innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. The Company's decency quotient , or DQ, drives its culture and everything it do inside and outside itself. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, Mastercard is building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

