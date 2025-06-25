Mastercard Expands Digital Currency Reach via Fiserv & Chainlink

Mastercard Incorporated MA has strengthened its dedication to blockchain technology through two innovative partnerships, Fiserv and Chainlink. These partnerships seek to increase the users’ access to stablecoins and cryptocurrencies by utilizing MA’s extensive global payment network.

Mastercard is incorporating the new FIUSD stablecoin into its network through a partnership with Fiserv. With this change, more than 150 million merchants will be able to use stablecoin for easy payments and settlements. Some of the standout features include enabling merchants to settle in FIUSD, the issuance of cards linked to stablecoin and the integration of Fiserv’s Finxact-powered platform with MA’s Multi-Token Network. Customers and banks around the world will be able to access on-chain programmable commerce as a result.

At the same time, Mastercard and Chainlink have teamed up to allow their more than 3 billion cardholders to buy cryptocurrency assets directly on-chain. Fiat-to-crypto conversion and smart contract execution are connected by this integration, which is backed by Chainlink’s secure interoperability infrastructure and supported by companies like zerohash, Swapper Finance, Shift4 Payments and XSwap. On platforms like Uniswap, users can now access decentralized liquidity and convert fiat money into cryptocurrency.

This dual approach is a strong indication that MA is establishing a future-proof infrastructure. The company is positioning itself as a neutral transaction layer that bridges traditional finance and blockchain ecosystems. This strategic move could give it a significant edge as regulatory clarity continues to evolve around the world.

MA supports merchant settlement in USDC and enhances cross-border transfers with Crypto Credential for secure transactions. Wirex, Bit2Me, Lirium, Notabene, Coins.ph and Mercado Bitcoin have also joined the Mastercard Crypto Credential ecosystem. Some of MA’s card issuance partners, like Kraken, OKX and Bleap, are playing a key role in bridging the gap between the crypto economy and everyday spending.

MA’s Price Performance

Year to date, MA shares have gained 5.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the business services space are OppFi Inc. OPFI, Green Dot Corporation GDOT and Sezzle Inc. SEZL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OppFi’s current-year earnings of $1.23 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. OppFi beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 59.5%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $578.4 million, implying 10% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Green Dot’s current-year earnings of $1.22 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Green Dot beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 5.6%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, calling for a 20.2% year-over-year increase.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sezzle’s current-year earnings of $3.26 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Sezzle beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 159.9%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $441.8 million, suggesting 62.9% year-over-year growth.

