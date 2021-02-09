Mastercard Declares New Dividend; Yield Is 0.5%

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) has made its first quarterly common stock dividend declaration of 2021. The company announced Monday that it will pay $0.44 per share on May 7 to investors of record as of April 9.

This won't make anyone particularly rich. As is typical in the payment card segment, Mastercard's dividend is a low yielder -- at the current payout, its yield is 0.5%.

Image source: Getty Images.

That said, the company has paid dividends reliably for many years. Since 2012, it has steadily raised its distribution once per year from $0.15 per share to the present level.

Mastercard has done better than many financial sector companies during the pandemic, as its business is supported by robust e-commerce activity -- which relies on the payment cards and other transaction types Mastercard provides. On top of that, payment card operators are continuing to gain from the War on Cash.

Not for the first time in its recent history, Mastercard posted an estimates-beating quarter last month. Although revenue and profitability were both down in absolute terms, the company remains very much in the black with an extremely high margin. Net profit was $1.8 billion on $4.1 billion of revenue.

The company also continues to benefit from complimentary acquisitions. One of its more recent buys was the $825 million acquisition of privately held fintech Finicity.

On Monday, Mastercard's stock fell by 0.5%, in contrast to the 0.7% gain of the S&P 500 index.

10 stocks we like better than Mastercard

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Mastercard wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.