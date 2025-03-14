Mastercard & CredibleX to Transform SME Financing in the UAE

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently announced its partnership with CredibleX to enhance SME financing by integrating its Small Business Credit Analytics (SBCA) with CredibleX’s embedded lending platform. This partnership is the first of its kind in the region, leveraging Mastercard’s data-driven insights to improve small businesses' access to credit.

The SBCA solution, developed by Mastercard, provides lenders with aggregated and anonymized transaction data, offering a clearer picture of an SME’s financial performance. By integrating SBCA, CredibleX can make more informed lending decisions, reduce underwriting time, and enhance risk management. This collaboration represents a major shift in how lenders evaluate small businesses, moving beyond traditional credit history assessments and incorporating real-time financial insights. This move aligns with the UAE’s broader economic diversification goals, reinforcing Mastercard’s role in driving digital innovation in financial services.

This partnership is an attempt to remove barriers to financing for SMEs due to a lack of proper documentation and less credit history, thereby creating financial inclusion. Improved loan terms and enhanced access to higher credit are expected to drive SME growth in the region. Additionally, as financial institutions and fintechs adopt SBCA, Mastercard strengthens its role as a trusted analytics provider, expanding its presence in data-driven lending. MA’s Value-added services and solutions’ net revenues of $3.1 billion increased 16% year over year in the fourth quarter.

MA also partnered with companies like MTN Mobile Money Limited, Emirates NBD, Sadad in March 2025, to solidify its presence across the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (“EEMEA”) region. Moves like these are expected to drive growth in MA and help it achieve its objectives. Management estimates adjusted net revenues to witness low-double-digit growth in 2025 from the 2024 figure.

The Bigger Picture in Fintech Lending

Mastercard’s expansion into SME analytics aligns with broader fintech trends. Visa Inc. V has been advancing AI-powered lending solutions, while Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS is also integrating analytics to streamline loan approvals. These moves highlight the increasing role of data-driven financing in the payments industry.

