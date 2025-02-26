Mastercard Appoints Tim Murphy Vice Chair, Richard Verma Chife Admin Officer

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Inc. (MA) Wednesday announced the appointment of Tim Murphy as vice chair and Richard Verma as chief administrative officer. Both positions are effective May 1.

Murphy has been serving as chief administrative officer since 2021. Verma most recently served as the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources. Earlier, during 2020-2023, Verma had served at Mastercard as the Chief Legal Officer and Head of Global Public Policy.

