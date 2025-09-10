Markets
MA

Mastercard To Advance AI-powered Payments With New Tools For Developers

September 10, 2025 — 03:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mastercard said it is advancing AI-powered payments with new tools for developers, expanded consulting services and deeper collaboration across the global tech and finance ecosystem. By the holiday season, all U.S. Mastercard cardholders will be enabled for the Mastercard Agent Pay program, with global rollout to follow shortly thereafter. Mastercard is also launching: Agent Toolkit; Agent Sign-Up; Insight Tokens; and Agentic Consulting Services.

"We're working with partners across the ecosystem to build the standards and tools that will define agentic commerce," said Jorn Lambert, chief product officer at Mastercard.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.