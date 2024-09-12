Mastercard To Acquire Recorded Future From Insight Partners For $2.65 Bln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mastercard announced an agreement to acquire Recorded Future from Insight Partners for $2.65 billion. Recorded Future is a threat intelligence company, with more than 1,900 clients across 75 countries. Recorded Future and Mastercard collaborate on an AI-supported service that alerts financial institutions more quickly and with greater accuracy when a card is likely to have been compromised.

"Recorded Future adds to how we deliver that greater peace of mind before, during and after the payment transaction. Together we will innovate faster, create smarter models and anticipate emerging threats before cyberattacks can take place - in payments and beyond," said Craig Vosburg, Chief Services Officer at Mastercard.

