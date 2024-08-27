MasterBrand (MBC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MasterBrand Inc (Symbol: MBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.76, changing hands as low as $15.64 per share. MasterBrand Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MBC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.535 per share, with $19.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.71.

