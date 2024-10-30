MasTec's Earnings: A Preview

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MasTec will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23.

The announcement from MasTec is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 3.71% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at MasTec's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.87 -0.48 0.44 1.84 EPS Actual 0.96 -0.13 0.66 0.95 Price Change % -4.0% 12.0% 12.0% -18.0%

Analysts' Take on MasTec

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding MasTec.

With 11 analyst ratings, MasTec has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $136.36, indicating a potential 11.68% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of APi Gr, Fluor and WillScot Holdings, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, APi Gr is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential 67.51% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Fluor, with an average 1-year price target of $59.71, indicating a potential 51.1% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for WillScot Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $47.0, implying a potential 61.51% downside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for APi Gr, Fluor and WillScot Holdings, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MasTec Buy 3.03% $420.64M 1.26% APi Gr Outperform -2.32% $544M 2.41% Fluor Buy 7.31% $178M 8.26% WillScot Holdings Buy 3.87% $327.12M -3.72%

Key Takeaway:

MasTec ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. MasTec has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

Discovering MasTec: A Closer Look

MasTec is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America across a range of industries. The company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of communications, oil and gas, utility, renewable energy, and other infrastructure. MasTec reports its results under five reportable segments: communications; clean energy and infrastructure; oil and gas; power delivery; and other.

Financial Milestones: MasTec's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, MasTec showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.03% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: MasTec's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MasTec's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MasTec's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.1. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for MasTec visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.