Mastech Digital (MHH) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 12.75

The average one-year price target for Mastech Digital (NYSEAM:MHH) has been revised to $12.75 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.58% from the latest reported closing price of $7.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastech Digital. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 46.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHH is 0.04%, an increase of 15.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.21% to 2,436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Management holds 957K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares , representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHH by 5.69% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 163K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHH by 25.02% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 147K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company.

Access Investment Management holds 119K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 108K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares , representing a decrease of 9.16%.

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