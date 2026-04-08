Mastech Digital (MHH) Price Target Decreased by 20.00% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Mastech Digital (NYSEAM:MHH) has been revised to $10.20 / share. This is a decrease of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $12.75 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.29% from the latest reported closing price of $6.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastech Digital. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 55.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHH is 0.04%, an increase of 56.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 2,118K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Management holds 862K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares , representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHH by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 160K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHH by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Access Investment Management holds 119K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 108K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares , representing a decrease of 9.16%.

Geode Capital Management holds 52K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHH by 54.92% over the last quarter.

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