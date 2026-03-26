MasTec (MTZ) Price Target Increased by 29.28% to 340.50

The average one-year price target for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) has been revised to $340.50 / share. This is an increase of 29.28% from the prior estimate of $263.39 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $176.30 to a high of $420.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.01% from the latest reported closing price of $306.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 764 funds or institutions reporting positions in MasTec. This is an decrease of 347 owner(s) or 31.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTZ is 0.30%, an increase of 13.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.36% to 60,331K shares. The put/call ratio of MTZ is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,637K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 947K shares , representing an increase of 64.11%.

Hill City Capital holds 2,155K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Peconic Partners holds 1,600K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares , representing an increase of 53.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 87.26% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,520K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664K shares , representing a decrease of 9.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,484K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,646K shares , representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 14.54% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.