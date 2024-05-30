News & Insights

Mast Energy Shareholders Show Strong Support at AGM

May 30, 2024

Mast Energy Developments PLC (GB:MAST) has released an update.

Mast Energy Developments PLC, a UK-based operator in the Reserve Power market, has successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting with strong shareholder support, as all proposed resolutions were passed. Shareholders representing over 61% of the company’s shares participated in the voting, showing a high level of engagement and confidence in the company’s management and future plans. Key resolutions included the adoption of financial accounts, re-election of directors, and the authorization for the directors to allot securities.

