Massive Insider Trade At Patrick Industries

It was reported on November 27, that Andy L Nemeth, Chief Executive Officer at Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Nemeth opted to sell 30,000 shares of Patrick Industries, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $4,106,380.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Patrick Industries shares down by 0.0%, trading at $138.35.

Get to Know Patrick Industries Better

Patrick Industries Inc makes and sells building products and materials for recreational vehicles and manufactured housing. The company is organized into two segments based on product type: manufacturing and distribution. The manufacturing segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells laminated and vinyl products that include furniture, shelving, cabinets, bath fixtures, and countertops. The distribution segment sells prefinished wall and ceiling panels, as well as electrical and plumbing products for the RV and manufactured housing industries. One of the firm's RV customers makes up a portion of revenue.

Patrick Industries's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Patrick Industries showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.16% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 23.11%, suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Patrick Industries's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.88.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.42, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 19.88 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.84 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.65, Patrick Industries demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Patrick Industries's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.